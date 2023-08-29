Show You Care
Taste of Iowa City event kicks off Tuesday

The Taste of Iowa City event was rescheduled due to the severe heat last week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People will have a chance to sample the menu from restaurants all over Iowa City on Tuesday.

This is the 15th year organizers have put on the event.

Dozens of restaurants from downtown will have food available to try, from burritos and pizza, to cupcakes and frozen yogurt.

Tickets to buy samples are $1 a piece and can be ordered online or picked up at booths at the Downtown and Northside Marketplace.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

