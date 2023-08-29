Taste of Iowa City event kicks off Tuesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People will have a chance to sample the menu from restaurants all over Iowa City on Tuesday.

The Taste of Iowa City event was rescheduled due to the severe heat last week.

This is the 15th year organizers have put on the event.

Dozens of restaurants from downtown will have food available to try, from burritos and pizza, to cupcakes and frozen yogurt.

Tickets to buy samples are $1 a piece and can be ordered online or picked up at booths at the Downtown and Northside Marketplace.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

