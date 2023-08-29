Police looking for man charged in Dubuque stabbing after he misses trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bench warrant is out for the arrest of a 20-year-old man after he failed to appear at his trial on Tuesday.

Dayvel Faulkner was expected to begin his trial on charges of Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury, Participating in a Riot, and Unlawful Assembly for his role in a Dubuque stabbing that occurred back on May 28th, 2023.

According to Police, cameras show a man, who had been working on his motorcycle, stopping to talk to someone in a pickup truck that had pulled over to the curb. The cameras then show two vehicles circling the block, passing close by and nearly hitting the man. The man then threw a soda bottle at one of the vehicles.

That’s when police said multiple men got out of the vehicles and rushed the victim, stabbing him multiple times before he was able to get into the passenger side of the truck. The truck then fled the area and took the victim to the hospital.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspects at a hookah lounge at 30 Main Street, where they found the suspects, including Faulkner, still wearing the same clothes as described during the attack.

Faulkner’s Attorney filed a motion requesting to withdraw his duties after Faukner’s no-show on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Faulkner’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

