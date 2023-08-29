A pleasant end to August, then heating up in September

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a pleasant late-August afternoon ahead with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies overhead.

Today is a pleasant one for August with highs in the 80s and sunny skies overhead. (KCRG)

Northwesterly winds will be a bit breezy at times, gusting 20-30 mph and helping usher in slightly cooler air for the last few days of the month.

Northwesterly winds will gust 20-30 mph at times today, bringing in cooler air for the end of the month. (KCRG)

Dry weather continues with plentiful sunshine.

Dew points fall in the coming days, helping it feel quite comfortable. Humidity will rise again into Labor Day weekend. (KCRG)

As we begin September on Friday, the heat begins making a comeback. Look for highs this weekend and into next week to climb into the 90s and rising humidity as well.

We'll end August with seasonal temperatures but the heat returns as we begin September. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.