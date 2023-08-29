A pleasant end to August, then heating up in September
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a pleasant late-August afternoon ahead with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies overhead.
Northwesterly winds will be a bit breezy at times, gusting 20-30 mph and helping usher in slightly cooler air for the last few days of the month.
Dry weather continues with plentiful sunshine.
As we begin September on Friday, the heat begins making a comeback. Look for highs this weekend and into next week to climb into the 90s and rising humidity as well.
