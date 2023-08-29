Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Muscatine residents evacuated out of apartment building following structural concerns

Welch Apartments building has been evacuated after consultation with structural engineer
Welch Apartments building has been evacuated after consultation with structural engineer(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - After consulting with a structural engineer, the property owners of a Muscatine apartment building have evacuated its 17 residents in order to prevent a potentially serious situation.

The decision was reportedly made after “bulging walls and floors pulling away from the wall” were discovered in the Welch Apartments building.

The residents are being housed in a local hotel for the time being. They have reportedly met with the property owner and the City of Muscatine Housing Department to discuss their options. Once a new place to live has been located, the owner will pay movers to relocate the residents’ belongings to their new residences.

Movers will have to wait for a contractor to shore up the building before they are allowed inside.

The property owner told officials they would make a decision on whether to repair or demolish the structure based on an assessment of the extent of the issues from structural engineers.

The sidewalks and parking spaces near the apartment on West 3rd Street and Iowa Avenue have been closed for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 12-year-old Jaedyn Rush.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaedyn Rush
Cedar Rapids Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual.
Cedar Rapids Police seeking public’s help in identifying person of interest
A motorcyclist has died days after he was involved in a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids.
Local law enforcement warns of the risks when riding a motorcycle following tragic accident on I-380
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field

Latest News

Ads from Presidential candidates are already filling airwaves across Iowa and TV9 is...
i9 Fact Check: Tim Scott ad claims fentanyl deaths caused by 'surrendered' southern border
McCaffrey faces a fine of up to one thousand dollars, suspension of his driver's license for up...
Jack McCaffery bench trial begins
Since President Biden signed the PACT Act into law on August 10, 2022, more than 344,000...
Health Care Enrollment opens for veterans who deployed to combat zones
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is welcoming two dogs to its care team.
Two dogs join Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital care team