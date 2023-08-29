Muscatine residents evacuated out of apartment building following structural concerns

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - After consulting with a structural engineer, the property owners of a Muscatine apartment building have evacuated its 17 residents in order to prevent a potentially serious situation.

The decision was reportedly made after “bulging walls and floors pulling away from the wall” were discovered in the Welch Apartments building.

The residents are being housed in a local hotel for the time being. They have reportedly met with the property owner and the City of Muscatine Housing Department to discuss their options. Once a new place to live has been located, the owner will pay movers to relocate the residents’ belongings to their new residences.

Movers will have to wait for a contractor to shore up the building before they are allowed inside.

The property owner told officials they would make a decision on whether to repair or demolish the structure based on an assessment of the extent of the issues from structural engineers.

The sidewalks and parking spaces near the apartment on West 3rd Street and Iowa Avenue have been closed for the time being.

