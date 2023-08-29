Jefferson J-Hawks snap 26-game losing streak to kick off new season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last Friday, the J-Hawks beat Muscatine in their opener 33-24 for their first win since October 25th, 2019.

The J-Hawks are coming off back-to-back 0-9 seasons, but this group of upperclassmen kept believing in themselves, and through a lot of hard work they managed to change the culture of the football program.

KCRG-TV9′s Scott Saville has the story.

