Jefferson J-Hawks snap 26-game losing streak to kick off new season

The J-Hawks beat Muscatine in their opener 33-24 for their first win since October 25th of 2019
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last Friday, the J-Hawks beat Muscatine in their opener 33-24 for their first win since October 25th, 2019.

The J-Hawks are coming off back-to-back 0-9 seasons, but this group of upperclassmen kept believing in themselves, and through a lot of hard work they managed to change the culture of the football program.

KCRG-TV9′s Scott Saville has the story.

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 12-year-old Jaedyn Rush.
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
FILE - Iowa State takes on Iowa in a sellout crowd of 61,500 people at Jack Trice Stadium...
