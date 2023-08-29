Show You Care
Iowa City Public Library closes following bomb threat

They are expected to reopen on Wednesday during regular business hours (10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.).(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Iowa City Public Safety announced that the Public Library had closed following a bomb threat.

Officials say they received the threat around 3:30 p.m.

“We understand that this situation may cause concern and inconvenience to our patrons. Please know that we are doing everything we can to address the situation as quickly and safely as possible.”

They are expected to reopen on Wednesday during regular business hours (10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.).

The situation is under investigation.

