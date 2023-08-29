BIG BEND, Florida (KCRG) - Idalia has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane and is expected to continue strengthening. As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon Idalia had sustained winds of 100 mph with gusts of 120 mph. The hurricane was moving north at 16 mph. An eye has started to become visible on satellite imagery, indicating that the storm is well organized.

Hurricane Idalia is forecasted to make landfall in Northern Florida (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Due to very warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and low wind shear, Idalia is still forecasted to intensify and become a category 3 storm in the Northern Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Nature Coast. After the storm makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center expects it to gradually weaken into a category 1 hurricane as it moves into South Georgia. The storm is then forecasted to weaken into a tropical storm and move along the Georgia and Carolina coasts before moving east into the Atlantic.

A major impact expected with this storm is storm surge with 2 to 6 feet of storm surge possible in Tampa. However, along the Eastern Nature Coast, where Idalia could make landfall, 10 to 15 feet of storm surge is in the forecast. Farther west along the Forgotten Coast, 3 to 7 feet of storm surge is expected. Heavy rainfall is also a potential hazard with Idalia with 5+ inches of precipitation expected.

Since Idalia is forecasted to make landfall as a category 3 storm potential impacts include coastal flooding, major damage to the exterior of homes, and downed powerlines and power outages. Power outages could last for weeks.

