Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hurricane Idalia is forecasted to make landfall in Northern Florida

Hurricane Idalia is forecasted to make landfall in Northern Florida
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Florida (KCRG) - Idalia has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane and is expected to continue strengthening. As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon Idalia had sustained winds of 100 mph with gusts of 120 mph. The hurricane was moving north at 16 mph. An eye has started to become visible on satellite imagery, indicating that the storm is well organized.

Hurricane Idalia is forecasted to make landfall in Northern Florida
Hurricane Idalia is forecasted to make landfall in Northern Florida(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Due to very warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and low wind shear, Idalia is still forecasted to intensify and become a category 3 storm in the Northern Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Nature Coast. After the storm makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center expects it to gradually weaken into a category 1 hurricane as it moves into South Georgia. The storm is then forecasted to weaken into a tropical storm and move along the Georgia and Carolina coasts before moving east into the Atlantic.

A major impact expected with this storm is storm surge with 2 to 6 feet of storm surge possible in Tampa. However, along the Eastern Nature Coast, where Idalia could make landfall, 10 to 15 feet of storm surge is in the forecast. Farther west along the Forgotten Coast, 3 to 7 feet of storm surge is expected. Heavy rainfall is also a potential hazard with Idalia with 5+ inches of precipitation expected.

Since Idalia is forecasted to make landfall as a category 3 storm potential impacts include coastal flooding, major damage to the exterior of homes, and downed powerlines and power outages. Power outages could last for weeks.

Hurricane Idalia is forecasted to make landfall in Northern Florida
Hurricane Idalia is forecasted to make landfall in Northern Florida(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 12-year-old Jaedyn Rush.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaedyn Rush
Cedar Rapids Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual.
Cedar Rapids Police seeking public’s help in identifying person of interest
A motorcyclist has died days after he was involved in a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids.
Local law enforcement warns of the risks when riding a motorcycle following tragic accident on I-380
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field

Latest News

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows James...
Dentist accused of killing wife by poisoning her protein shakes set to enter a plea to charges
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
Biden talks immigration and trade with Costa Rican President Chaves at the White House
Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite...
ESPN telecasts of ACC football games will be available in movie theaters under agreement
Angler Keith Degraff poses with a rockfish that officially weighed in at 42.4 pounds that he...
Angler sets state record by reeling in massive 42-pound rockfish