Health Care Enrollment opens for veterans who deployed to combat zones

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Through September 30th, veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between September 11th, 2001 and October 1st, 2013, are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.

This special enrollment period is a part of the PACT Act. The enrollment gives veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other combat zones an opportunity to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

Since President Biden signed the PACT Act into law on August 10, 2022, more than 344,000 Veterans have enrolled in VA health care and more than 4.2 million enrolled Veterans have been screened for toxic exposures.

Other groups of veterans including those who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, or other combat zones and transitioned out of service less than 10 years ago may also enroll directly in VA health care without applying first for VA benefits.

“Are you a Veteran who deployed to a combat zone but never enrolled in VA health care? If you left active duty between September 11, 2001, and October 1, 2013, you should sign up now,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Even if you don’t need this care now, you may need it in the future – and once you’re in, you have access for life. But don’t wait – the deadline is September 30 – so go to //VA.gov/PACT and apply today.”

A full list of eligible requirements can be found here. Veterans who do not meet any of the above criteria can often still access VA health care by filing for VA benefits or based on income. If a Veteran is granted service connection for any health condition, they become eligible for VA care.

Linn County veterans may contact Linn County Veteran Affairs with questions related to veteran benefits including the PACT Act. Staff is available for appointments by calling 319-892-5160 or emailing Veteran@LinnCountyIowa.gov.

For more information or to apply for care or benefits today, visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411.

