Cold front passes by with breezier conditions to follow

A cold front moves through, keeping temperatures reasonable for a few more days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite a modest increase in humidity this morning, a cold front will cause little to no immediate impact to the area.

The one change it will bring today is a bit of a northwest breeze by late morning or afternoon across the area, with speeds reaching 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures won’t be a whole lot different than yesterday, though, with highs in the low 80s north to upper 80s in the south. A few scattered clouds are possible amid sunshine, generally.

The delayed effect from this front will be a reinforcing shot of relatively cool air to the region. Expect highs to be in the upper 70s to low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, along with some cool starts to the day. Thursday morning in particular looks like it could be the first lows of the season below 50 for much of eastern Iowa, providing a little preview of some of that autumn crispness to the air.

That’s also the turning point in our weather pattern, with highs climbing into the end of the weekend. That’s when we’ll go from mid 80s on Friday, to the mid 90s by Sunday. Moisture should increase a bit, too, so it’ll come with some added mugginess. While the weather pattern here looks very similar to last week’s heat wave, at this point it looks a little less intense generally. Still, quite a warm start to the month of September.

A slight chance for some showers and storms has been introduced next Tuesday as a frontal boundary heads for the area. This is the only chance for rain on our 9-day forecast.

