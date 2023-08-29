Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men’s head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.

Jonathan, also known as Jack, McCaffery is cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk before a deadly crash.

Investigators say the 17-year-old hit 45-year-old Corey Hite on May 22. Hite died two weeks later.

The crash happened along Melrose Avenue at Kennedy Parkway in Iowa City.

There is a pedestrian sign at Melrose, but not a stop sign.

Jack McCaffery is pleading not guilty.

He is not expected to be in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk is a simple misdemeanor, which allows him to waive his right to appear on the first day.

The trial is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

