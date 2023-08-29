Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash

A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men’s head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.

Jonathan, also known as Jack, McCaffery is cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk before a deadly crash.

Investigators say the 17-year-old hit 45-year-old Corey Hite on May 22. Hite died two weeks later.

The crash happened along Melrose Avenue at Kennedy Parkway in Iowa City.

There is a pedestrian sign at Melrose, but not a stop sign.

Jack McCaffery is pleading not guilty.

He is not expected to be in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk is a simple misdemeanor, which allows him to waive his right to appear on the first day.

The trial is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 12-year-old Jaedyn Rush.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaedyn Rush
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Cedar Rapids Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual.
Cedar Rapids Police seeking public’s help in identifying person of interest
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire

Latest News

The Taste of Iowa City event was rescheduled due to the severe heat last week.
Taste of Iowa City event kicks off Tuesday
The Taste of Iowa City event was rescheduled due to the severe heat last week.
Taste of Iowa City event kicks off Tuesday
A new online tool is helping college athletes report suspected gambling activity.
New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor
A bench trial begins Tuesday for the son of the Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Bench trial to begin for Jack McCaffery, cited in deadly crash