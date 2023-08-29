Show You Care
Bathroom fire causes evacuation of Dubuque apartment building

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone made it out safely after a fire started in the bathroom of an apartment building in Dubuque early Tuesday morning.

In a press release, Dubuque firefighters said they were called at about 4 a.m. by a tenant on the first floor of the building, located in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue.

Responding fire crews were able to find the fire in a bathroom and quickly extinguished it. Crews then worked to clear smoke from the building.

Fire officials said the fire was accidental and was caused by a bathroom fan.

Residents were allowed to return to their units safely. The building’s smoke detectors were working and alerted residents of the fire and smoke.

No injuries were reported.

