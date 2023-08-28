Waterloo police arrest man in connection to shots fired incident
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident that happened on Sunday.
Police said they were called to the 900 block of Oneida Street at about 11:38 a.m. for a report of gunshots.
When they arrived, police said they saw a silver Mercedes leaving the scene. Police pursued the vehicle and later arrested 35-year-old Norris McFarland.
Police said the vehicle had two bullet holes in it, and several spent casings were found.
Officers said they also searched the pursuit path and found a 9mm handgun that had been tossed from the vehicle.
McFarland faces charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Driving While Barred.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.
