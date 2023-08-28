Show You Care
Waterloo police arrest man in connection to shots fired incident

(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident that happened on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Oneida Street at about 11:38 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, police said they saw a silver Mercedes leaving the scene. Police pursued the vehicle and later arrested 35-year-old Norris McFarland.

Police said the vehicle had two bullet holes in it, and several spent casings were found.

Officers said they also searched the pursuit path and found a 9mm handgun that had been tossed from the vehicle.

McFarland faces charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Driving While Barred.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

