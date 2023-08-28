Waterloo City Council repeals ban on conversion therapy

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo repealed its ban on conversion therapy after a Christian organization threatened to take legal action, the Des Moines Register reports.

The Waterloo city council repealed the ban last week, just a few months after passing it.

Supporters argued it was necessary to keep members of the LGBTQ community safe.

The Register reports, the group Liberty Counsel then sent a letter to the city in June threatening legal action if the city didn’t repeal the ban by August 1.

The group argued the ban violated the right to free speech and said it was acting on behalf of a therapist in Waterloo.

