Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waterloo City Council repeals ban on conversion therapy

The Waterloo city council repealed the ban last week, just a few months after passing it.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo repealed its ban on conversion therapy after a Christian organization threatened to take legal action, the Des Moines Register reports.

The Waterloo city council repealed the ban last week, just a few months after passing it.

Supporters argued it was necessary to keep members of the LGBTQ community safe.

The Register reports, the group Liberty Counsel then sent a letter to the city in June threatening legal action if the city didn’t repeal the ban by August 1.

The group argued the ban violated the right to free speech and said it was acting on behalf of a therapist in Waterloo.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations
UIHC holds Saturday walk-in clinics for student athletes
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics holds Saturday walk-in clinics for student athletes

Latest News

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries
In a news release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Trenton Orwig...
Florida man dies after assault, Ottumwa man charged
The Waterloo city council repealed the ban last week, just a few months after passing it.
Waterloo City Council repeals ban on conversion therapy
Testimony resumes Monday in the trial of Henry Dinkins.
Week 3 of trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell to begin Monday