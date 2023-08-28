Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two people in Cedar Rapids were displaced after a fire caused extensive damage to their home Saturday night. Firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Sanden Road Northeast just before 9 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Crews say the roof and siding of the home is damaged and the porch has extensive fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

