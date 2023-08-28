Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire

Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two people in Cedar Rapids were displaced after a fire caused extensive damage to their home Saturday night. Firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Sanden Road Northeast just before 9 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Crews say the roof and siding of the home is damaged and the porch has extensive fire and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 1
Officials advise people in these situations to immediately notify staff or call lawforcement. ...
Decorah Police issue warning of suspicious individuals following women
Apple picking season affected by drought
Apple picking season affected by drought
A ribbon cutting is set for Friday for the new I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County.
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held Friday for I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County

Latest News

DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting...
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire