Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia

FLORIDA, Iowa (KCRG) - Tropical Storm Idalia is still forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m. Tropical Storm Idalia was just off the coast of Cuba, between Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula. Idalia had sustained winds of 70 mph and wind gusts of 85 mph. The storm was moving to the north at 8 mph.

As of 4 p.m. the NHC’s forecast has the storm strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane by Tuesday afternoon in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. The storm is forecasted to become a category 3 storm before Idalia makes landfall on the Nature Coast on Wednesday. After landfall, Idalia is expected to weaken back into a category 1 storm on Wednesday afternoon and travel to the northeast towards Jacksonville. Then Idalia will continue to move northeast along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts before moving into the Atlantic.

Meteorologists are watching for high storm surge along the western coast of Florida. Florida’s Nature Coast is expecting between 7 and 11 feet of storm surge and 4 to 9 feet of storm surge by Tampa. Heavy rainfall is also expected with Idalia, with over 5 inches of rain in the forecast for a large part of the state.

For reference, a category 3 hurricane can cause major damage to homes, coastal flooding, and downed powerlines. Outages from the downed powerlines could last for weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.