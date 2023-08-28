Only a slight chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak cold front passes through the state tonight. With most of the energy to the north and a lack of moisture we only expect a few isolated showers as it moves to the south.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Northwest will pick up behind this system tomorrow bringing down a very comfortable air mass once again. Sunshine and highs in the lower 80s are anticipated through Thursday. Just in time for the holiday weekend, the weather will heat up. As the ridge builds once again look for more of a rising muggy meter and highs in the lower to middle 90s starting on Friday.

