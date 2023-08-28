Oelwein man injured in crash after trying to avoid deer

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - An Oelwein man was severely injured after losing control of a motorcycle while trying to avoid a deer on the road.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of 45th Street and R Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said 71-year-old Jon Joseph Latham was driving southbound on R Avenue when the deer walked onto the road.

Latham tried to avoid the deer, but lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned on the road.

Latham was taken to a hospital in Oelwein, then airlifted to the hospital in Iowa City.

The damage to the motorcycle is estimated at $2,000.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.