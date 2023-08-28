Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The motorcyclist injured in the crash on I-380 last week has died, Cedar Rapids police confirmed Monday.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 30-year-old Ramius Hardiman, of Cedar Rapids.

Police said Hardiman had been speeding for several miles on I-380 northbound when he rear-ended an SUV. The crash happened between H Avenue and Coldstream.

Hardiman was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital for severe injuries, but did not survive.

The people in the SUV were not injured in the crash.

The crash closed I-380 for more than two hours as first responders worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.