Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue and Exit 22: 29th Street and Cold Stream.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The motorcyclist injured in the crash on I-380 last week has died, Cedar Rapids police confirmed Monday.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 30-year-old Ramius Hardiman, of Cedar Rapids.

Police said Hardiman had been speeding for several miles on I-380 northbound when he rear-ended an SUV. The crash happened between H Avenue and Coldstream.

Hardiman was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital for severe injuries, but did not survive.

The people in the SUV were not injured in the crash.

The crash closed I-380 for more than two hours as first responders worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash.

