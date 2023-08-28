Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.(Unsplash)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 12-year-old Jaedyn Rush.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaedyn Rush
Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of...
Biden will visit Hanoi next month as he seeks to strengthen US-Vietnam relations
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on