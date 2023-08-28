Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Local law enforcement warns of the risks when riding a motorcycle following tragic accident on I-380

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The motorcyclist who rear-ended a car on interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids last week has died. Police say Ramius Hardiman was speeding just before slamming into an SUV. His family say they want him to be remembered as an organ donor.

State Trooper Bob Conrad says he sometimes sees motorcyclists taking dangerous risks.

“Sometimes when we see people on motorcycles, we do see people give that aggressive behavior, they’re pushing a little faster, they’re cutting between cars, some people call it lane splitting,” said Trooper Conrad.

He drives a motorcycle himself and says it can be done safely, but motorcyclists should know it comes with extra risks.

“You don’t have the seatbelts out there, you don’t have the safety of air bags on a motorcycle. The Iowa law does not require a motorcycle helmet, we’re one of very few states that does not have a motorcycle helmet law,” said Trooper Conrad.

Cedar Rapids Police denied to comment on the crash investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa DOT is reporting that the crash occurred between Between Exit 21: H Avenue and J Avenue...
Motorcyclist in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids dies from injuries
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Cedar Rapids police issued an Operation Quickfind for 12-year-old Jaedyn Rush.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaedyn Rush
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history

Latest News

Local law enforcement warns of the risks when riding a motorcycle following tragic accident on I-380
it has been 60 years since the March on Washington D.C. took place
FLASHBACK: March on Washington inspires two marches in Iowa
The screening involved Dirks and Tracer walking through a metal detector before a T-S-A officer...
Army veteran works with Rep. Ashley Hinson to make travelling with service animals easier
Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia
Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia