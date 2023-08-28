Local law enforcement warns of the risks when riding a motorcycle following tragic accident on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The motorcyclist who rear-ended a car on interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids last week has died. Police say Ramius Hardiman was speeding just before slamming into an SUV. His family say they want him to be remembered as an organ donor.

State Trooper Bob Conrad says he sometimes sees motorcyclists taking dangerous risks.

“Sometimes when we see people on motorcycles, we do see people give that aggressive behavior, they’re pushing a little faster, they’re cutting between cars, some people call it lane splitting,” said Trooper Conrad.

He drives a motorcycle himself and says it can be done safely, but motorcyclists should know it comes with extra risks.

“You don’t have the seatbelts out there, you don’t have the safety of air bags on a motorcycle. The Iowa law does not require a motorcycle helmet, we’re one of very few states that does not have a motorcycle helmet law,” said Trooper Conrad.

Cedar Rapids Police denied to comment on the crash investigation.

