LIVE: Week 3 of trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell to begin Monday

Testimony resumes Monday in the trial of Henry Dinkins.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony resumes Monday in the trial of Henry Dinkins.

He is charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020.

WATCH HERE:

On Friday, the judge heard from criminologists from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

They had performed analysis of Breasia’s clothing, along with white plastic bottles found at the scene.

The items were found to have trace elements of chlorine, which can be found in bleach.

Dinkins’ trial is expected to last another two weeks.

