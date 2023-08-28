Iowa City Animal Care Center to remain closed Monday, Tuesday after 131 dogs surrendered

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center said the center will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday as they continue to care for 131 dogs that were surrendered last week.

The center was also closed Friday and Saturday because of the influx of dogs, which came as a result of an investigation into a property in the 3000 block of 540th Street SW in Riverside.

In a press release on Monday, staff said two of the dogs that were surrendered tested positive for canine parvovirus, which is a highly contagious virus that mainly affects dogs.

Those dogs will remain isolated for seven days while they receive treatment. Any of the animals that were previously in Animal Services’s care are also being quarantined as a precaution.

The other dogs surrendered last week are expected to be spayed and neutered in the coming weeks.

Some of the dogs may be available for adoption in about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.