Iowa City Animal Care Center to remain closed Monday, Tuesday after 131 dogs surrendered

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on Thursday.(Iowa City Animal Center)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center said the center will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday as they continue to care for 131 dogs that were surrendered last week.

The center was also closed Friday and Saturday because of the influx of dogs, which came as a result of an investigation into a property in the 3000 block of 540th Street SW in Riverside.

In a press release on Monday, staff said two of the dogs that were surrendered tested positive for canine parvovirus, which is a highly contagious virus that mainly affects dogs.

Those dogs will remain isolated for seven days while they receive treatment. Any of the animals that were previously in Animal Services’s care are also being quarantined as a precaution.

The other dogs surrendered last week are expected to be spayed and neutered in the coming weeks.

Some of the dogs may be available for adoption in about two weeks.

Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history
Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics holds Saturday walk-in clinics for student athletes

