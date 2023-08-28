Iowa Attorney General: Franklin County deputies were ‘justified’ in fatal shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced that it completed its review of a fatal June 2023 shooting by two Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies. The conclusion came off the basis of an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation report regarding the shooting.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 1100 block of W. Gilman Street in Sheffield at around 9:40 p.m. on June 20th, 2023. Deputies were called for a report of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, deputies stated that the man, later identified as Mathew T.J. Davis, pointed a weapon at a vehicle and deputies. A deputy shot the man once after he refused to comply with orders to drop the weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis died at the scene. The two deputies were not injured.

Bodycam footage showed that the officers pleaded with Davis to drop the gun at least 17 times. Davis approached the deputies with his gun at them, at which point the deputies opened fire. After securing Davis’s weapon, the deputies rendered medical aid and called for an ambulance. During this time, Davis stated to the deputies, “Thank you for shooting me.” Davis died as he was being transferred to a nearby hospital.

The 911 caller also reported to police that Davis stated he wanted to be shot.

The Attorney General concluded that the deputies were “legally justified” and that no criminal charges were warranted.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.