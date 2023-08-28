FLASHBACK: March on Washington inspires two marches in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the ‘March on Washington’ where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream Speech”. Some Iowans were there in person to witness the historic event. Edna Griffin, who led efforts to picket and hold sit-ins at a Des Moines drug store, was one of the attendees.

It’s a history that state curator Leo Landis says not many people know. The March on Washington inspired two marches right here in Iowa. Landis says that though the state of civil rights in Iowa at the time was better than the American South, Iowans still demonstrated against inequality.

“They really are, you know, for most people other than historians, lost or forgotten stories of Iowa history with Blacks advocating equality and Whites joining them,” Landis said.

Landis says one march was held in Manchester.

“The Manchester march is just in support of the equality and freedom idea, or jobs and freedom.

And another was held in Des Moines. About 1,500 people marched, much of the crowd college students, to protest the Birmingham Church Bombing.

“In fact, a group marched down from Ames that morning on a Sunday to be part of the September 22nd march and so they are also marching to recognize and remember the racists in the American South had killed four Black girls in a church with a bombing,” Landis said.

Landis says the marches serve as a reminder to fight for justice when we see inequality.

