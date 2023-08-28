Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field

Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -First responders took a Central City man to a local hospital after officials say he accidentally drove his car into a cornfield. The photos in the video above are from the Linn County Sheriff’s department. In the photos, you can see the car fairly far into the corn.

Crews responded to Feather Ridge Road and Toddville Road just before 8:20 Saturday night. They say the driver failed to make a curve and left the road, coming to rest in that farm field.

Officials say his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 1
Officials advise people in these situations to immediately notify staff or call lawforcement. ...
Decorah Police issue warning of suspicious individuals following women
Apple picking season affected by drought
Apple picking season affected by drought
A ribbon cutting is set for Friday for the new I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County.
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held Friday for I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County

Latest News

DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting...
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire