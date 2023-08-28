Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -First responders took a Central City man to a local hospital after officials say he accidentally drove his car into a cornfield. The photos in the video above are from the Linn County Sheriff’s department. In the photos, you can see the car fairly far into the corn.

Crews responded to Feather Ridge Road and Toddville Road just before 8:20 Saturday night. They say the driver failed to make a curve and left the road, coming to rest in that farm field.

Officials say his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.