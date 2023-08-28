Show You Care
DeSantis cancels SC campaign travel, returns to Florida facing tropical storm and shooting aftermath(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled a day of presidential campaign appearances to deal with crises at home as his state mourns a racist fatal shooting in Jacksonville and prepares for a tropical storm. DeSantis’ campaign schedule had called for him to be in South Carolina Monday for a morning town hall in Kershaw and a barbecue with Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., in Anderson.

But Sunday night, his campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin announced the governor was canceling his South Carolina travel. His wife, Casey DeSantis, is still expected to appear at the barbecue but the town hall in Kershaw was canceled.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

