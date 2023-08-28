Show You Care
Decent temperatures, humidity for a few more days

Expect a really nice start to the work and school week, before hotter temperatures arrive by this weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pleasant late summer weather is expected to hang around for most of the work and school week, before much warmer temperatures return to the region.

Make the most of the comfortable conditions we’ll have in place for the next few days. Temperatures by the afternoon meet the low to mid 80s today and Tuesday, with upper 70s to low 80s highs behind a cold front for Wednesday and Thursday. That front moves in later tonight into early Tuesday, with a few isolated showers possible along it as it passes by. Moisture is quite limited, though, so most areas will stay dry and any rainfall will be light.

A shift in our weather pattern toward hotter conditions looks likely by the end of the week into early next week. It looks somewhat similar to last week’s heat wave, but also a little bit less intense. Thus, highs should reach the mid 90s by Sunday into early next week, with dew points increasing, too. While record-setting heat seems a little less likely with this round, it certainly will be plenty warm for early September.

Unfortunately, the only rain chance we have in our forecast at this point is that very low chance for a shower tonight. We will continue to build up rainfall deficits in the several dry days that follow.

