Cedar Rapids Police seeking public’s help in identifying person of interest

Cedar Rapids Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual.

Officials are asking anyone with information on who the person is or their whereabouts to contact their Criminal Investigation Division at 319-286-5311. They say it is tied to an active and ongoing investigation.

If you have information about this or any other unsolved case, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463. You may remain anonymous and you may also be eligible to receive a financial reward for your information.

