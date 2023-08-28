BMX riders of all ages race through state qualifiers in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids BMX hosted more than 150 participants in their state qualifier on Sunday.

“I always tell people it’s kind of like a track meet. They’re going to go as hard as they can for a minute or so and then they get to take a breather. Then, they’ll go back up there and do it again,” Cedar Rapids BMX track operator Bryan Franklin said.

There were a variety of riders blasting out of the starting gate.

“We’ve got riders here today that will be on the balance bikes or the little strider bikes that are as young as three. We also have the oldest female racer in the country, Kittie Weston-Knauer from Des Moines. She’s 75,” Franklin said.

This is the home course for 13-year-old Natasha Behrens-Sion of Cedar Rapids.

“One thing I love about the track is the last straight because I’ve been trying to get over the last table top for a few months now. It’s hard, but I love it,” she said.

It also happens to be 10-year-old Jacksen Seivert’s favorite course.

“It’s short compared to some other tracks,” he explained. “I know where to pedal and where not to pedal. Sometimes when I’m about to crash, I can save myself instead of crashing,” he added.

The duo share something in common. Their fathers introduced them to the sport.

“My dad did it as a kid, but when he was 14, his track got torn down for a baseball field,” Seivert explained.

“My dad got me interested in this and I’m like, ‘I don’t think I’m going to like this sport.’ Then, I ended up loving it and I met so many good people while I did it,” Behrens-Sion added.

They spend weekend after weekend racing for about six months out of the year because they love the competition.

“It gets more difficult each time you come back,” Behrens-Sion said.

“You have to ride a lot faster because there’s more kids. Some of them are a lot faster than you,” Seivert said.

Franklin also found a love for racing at just 12 years old. That’s why he works on the track with Cedar Rapids BMX.

“I just like to give everybody, kids especially, the same opportunities I had when I was growing up,” Franklin said.

Jacksen is one of those riders who too hopes to be riding for a long time.

“I’d like to this until I’m like 50 because it’s my favorite sport,” he said.

