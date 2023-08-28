Show You Care
Army veteran works with Rep. Ashley Hinson to make travelling with service animals easier

Traveling is stressful enough as is, and adding a four-legged companion can make it even harder.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Retired Sergeant Trent Dirks worked with his PTSD service dog, Tracer, to demonstrate what screening is like for them at the Eastern Iowa Airport.

“It can be difficult traveling with a service dog. TSA is intimidating regardless of who you are. But then you add, you know, disabilities or traveling with a four-legged service animal...it just creates additional challenges.” said Dirks

He noted that often people with service animals may be separated from their companions when going through security checkpoints, which poses safety risks for the handler in the event of a medical emergency.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has worked with Dirks since he joined her for the ‘State of the Union’ address earlier this year and hopes that this demonstration will set a precedent for traveling with service animals.

”Obviously, the reason why I wanted to engage was to make it so there’s a standard, right? So that everywhere you travel, you’re going to experience that same procedure so that we make it as easy as possible for veterans with service animals to travel.” said Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

During the screening, TSA officers instructed Dirks and Tracer to walk though the metal detector before frisking Tracer’s vest and body - both of which are a part of their standard procedure.

But for the easiest travel experience, TSA emphasizes the importance of communication between the passenger and T-S-A’s Passenger Support Specialists.

“Maybe it’s a service animal, maybe it’s medical equipment, maybe you’re just uncomfortable, you have anxiety going through TSA. Any sort of issue like that, you can tell us in advance... We give you an appropriate screening based on that issue. So, we have a little more time, we have an officer that’s dedicated to it, and it just makes the screening process a little easier for you.” said TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle.

Specialized security screenings are available for any traveler who requests one, and while T-S-A recommends informing the airport of any accommodations needed in advance, you can request one at the security checkpoint.

