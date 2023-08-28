Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Alburnett 10-year-old named first Kid Captain of 2023 Hawkeyes season

Gracelyn Springer, 10, of Alburnett, will be the first Kid Captain of the 2023 season when the...
Gracelyn Springer, 10, of Alburnett, will be the first Kid Captain of the 2023 season when the Hawkeyes face Utah State.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Gracelyn Springer, 10, of Alburnett, will be the first Kid Captain of the 2023 season when the Hawkeyes face Utah State.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital made the announcement in a press release on Monday, saying Gracelyn endured an extremely rare cancer and is now in remission.

At the age of 8, Gracelyn was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma. Doctors said this type of cancer is usually found in leg bones or soft tissue of the chest, abdomen and limbs, but doctors found it in a tumor in Gracelyn’s head.

Gracelyn began chemotherapy after having brain surgery at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Staff with the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Gracelyn is now a fifth grader who enjoys painting, crafts, singing and dancing.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

For more on Gracelyn’s story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
Driver hospitalized after crashing into a corn field
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history
8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history
Two people are displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Two people were displaced after a Cedar Rapids fire
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations
UIHC holds Saturday walk-in clinics for student athletes
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics holds Saturday walk-in clinics for student athletes

Latest News

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Hawkeye women’s wrestling, volleyball team up to collect donations for Hawaii
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa will appeal suspension of Noah Shannon, who admits involvement but not charged in gambling case
Iowa QB Cade McNamara still not practicing, Kirk Ferentz optimistic about week one availability
Iowa QB Cade McNamara still not practicing, Kirk Ferentz optimistic about week one availability
The Iowa Hawkeyes say one of their football players is among those involved in a sports betting...
Hawkeye football player Noah Shannon suspended for season amid sports gambling investigation