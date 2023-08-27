Show You Care
UIHC holds Saturday walk-in clinics for student athletes

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday marked UIHC’s first walk-in clinic of the 2023 football season.

For the last three years, Eastern Iowa athletes have been able to walk in and see a doctor. Doctor Brian Wolf, the Director of Sports Medicine at UIHC said most of the patients have their bones, joints, muscles, and other connective tissue looked at.

“My right biceps hurt,” said Griffen Jones, a Mount Pleasant 8th grade quarterback and pitcher.

Jones said his arm has been bothering him for the last couple of weeks, but he hasn’t been able to get in to see a doctor.

“He taught me how to stretch and gave me tips to make it feel better,” said Jones.

Wolf said Jones was one of 13 student-athletes visiting today. He said this makes medical help more readily available for athletes.

“We do have a couple of folks here from an hour, hour and a half away,” he said. “We tried to reach out to small schools, athletic trainers, football coaches, and athletic directors and all the communities that are somewhat nearby, to let them know this is available.”

“This is our way to help the whole system,” said Wolf. “Especially for the small schools and local cedar rapids and Iowa City schools who we work with very regularly just to help them get their process of medical care going.”

It’s a way for these student-athletes to continue playing their sports to the best of their ability.

“He taught me to hold my arm like this, and it’s a stretch, but it feels good.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

