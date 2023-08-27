Spectacular Sunday

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A beautiful end to the weekend is in store for our Sunday.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

After a very comfortable start to the day, sunshine abounds with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. This is the seasonal weather we like to see during the latter part of the month of August. Next week rain chances look few and far between as this seasonally quiet air mass remains in place. There are some signs of warming as we move toward the start of September and college football season. Have a great Sunday.

