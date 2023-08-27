Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives on Aug. 27.

The bridge was removed about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Helm Group, the demolition contractor, used controlled explosives to remove the suspension cables and towers on the westbound bridge, Iowa DOT said. Delayed controlled detonations was also be used to remove some eastbound piers.

The eastbound I-74 bridge was demolished on June 18 with controlled explosives.

New bridge temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians

The new I-74 bridge will be closed for vehicles and pedestrians temporarily while explosives are being used, Iowa DOT officials said. The entire new bridge will be closed to traffic for about one hour on Sunday morning, with a posted detour in place.

Through traffic will be routed to I-80 and I-280, according to Iowa DOT. Local traffic will be directed to use the Centennial Bridge in Davenport to cross the river and then routed to either downtown Bettendorf to get to westbound I-74 or downtown Moline to get to eastbound I-74.

The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for about 24 hours beginning Aug. 26 and will be closely monitored by local law enforcement, Iowa DOT officials said.

I-74 Demolition River Bridge Detour. (Iowa Department of Transportation)

River closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters

The river will also be temporarily closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters, Iowa DOT officials said. The main navigation channel in the river will be closed for up to 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours, Iowa DOT officials said. Local law enforcement will be on-site monitoring the river during the demolition process.

I-74 River Traffic Demolition. (Iowa Department of Transportation)

Riverfront path closed in Bettendorf

Access to the Riverfront path area, including Leach Park in Bettendorf, will be strictly prohibited, Iowa DOT officials said. Sections of the riverfront path in Bettendorf will be closed. Access to the businesses on State Street and the Isle Casino Hotel will remain open.

The parking lot adjacent to the new bridge in Bettendorf will be closed to the public.

I-74 demolition restricted area. (Iowa Department of Transportation)

Iowa DOT encourages viewing demolition online

The bridge demolition will be available online at https://iowadot.gov/i74riverbridge/Traffic-Cameras.

