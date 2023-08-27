Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according to a recent study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of Americans say they have interacted with deceased relatives, according to a study.

The Pew Research Center recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults in the United States and 53% reported ever having been visited by a dead relative in dreams of “some other form.”

Forty-four percent said they experienced one of the following in the past year: feeling a dead relative’s presence, telling a late family member about their lives or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

Researchers say the survey included responses from “Americans of all religious backgrounds,” including Buddhists, Jews and Muslims.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 1
Officials advise people in these situations to immediately notify staff or call lawforcement. ...
Decorah Police issue warning of suspicious individuals following women
Apple picking season affected by drought
Apple picking season affected by drought
A ribbon cutting is set for Friday for the new I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County.
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held Friday for I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County

Latest News

Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
300 block of Market Street
Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash