Kennedy falls short in top-10 Saturday night showdown with Dowling Catholic 38-21

By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kingston Stadium hosted fans from two of the top football teams in Eastern and Central Iowa Saturday night, but the visitors from West Des Moines went home happy.

Kennedy drops to 0-1 after their loss to the Maroons. Dowling was led by Ra’Shawd Davis’ five touchdowns - four rushing, one on special teams.

The Cougar offense showed flashes of excellence, led by junior quarterback Vincenzo Gianforte and seniors Cyrus Courtney and Calvin White, who each caught a touchdown pass.

Kennedy will travel to Pleasant Valley in week 2.

