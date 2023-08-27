CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Saturday of August was picture perfect with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight & Tomorrow

It was a perfect summer night for Market After Dark with temperatures in the 70s and a mostly clear sky. Conditions after midnight will be quiet too with a few clouds and lows cooling into the 50s. The forecast for Sunday morning looks perfect for those heading to church with temperatures in the low to mid 70s by noon. Sunday afternoon will be very similar to Saturday with some sunshine and clouds along with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Dry and seasonal (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Next Week

The upcoming workweek looks dry and fairly seasonal with little to no precipitation and highs in the 80s.

Dry and seasonal (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.