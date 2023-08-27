CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a gorgeous afternoon in Eastern Iowa with a mix of sunshine and clouds along with comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s & low 80s.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Tonight will be quiet with lows cooling into the 50s with a mostly clear sky. We’ll start the workweek with lots of sunshine across Eastern Iowa and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. You shouldn’t have any weather related problems on your trips to and from work and school.

Comfortable temperatures continue as the workweek begins (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Workweek Continues

The entire workweek looks dry with only a few sprinkles possible on Monday night. Temperatures will stay comfortable through Friday, in the 80s. However, the 90s could return next Sunday with above normal temperatures possible as we begin September.

