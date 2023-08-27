Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids unveils improved Riverside Skatepark

Riverside Skate Park Reopened on Saturday
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city demolished the original skatepark at Riverside Park and moved it to a new location as part of its effort to help with flood control in the area.

This nearly one point five million dollar project converted the old skatepark into a basin to hold water in case of a flood.

People out skating today say the new park will be a benefit to the whole city.

“I mean we saw the success with Des Moines with their big skate park and how it’s been helping out their community so we’re kind of copying that and I think it’s definitely gonna work because this is a professional skate park here,” said skater Grant Steven of Cedar Rapids.

The city of Cedar Rapids also expects to begin construction on a playground for Riverside park in a few weeks.

The skatepark also includes lights for skating until 10:00 p.m., a drinking fountain and a reconstructed parking lot with accessible parking spaces.

The previous skatepark was installed in in 1999.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is asking for supplies after taking in 131 dogs on...
Iowa City Animal Care Center takes in 131 dogs, asks for supply donations
A ribbon cutting is set for Friday for the new I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County.
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held Friday for I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 1
A 2023 Hyundai Elantra was driving northbound on County Road V56 when it was struck by the...
Man charged with homicide by vehicle following fatal Bremer County crash

Latest News

Bike rodeo taught kids safety skills
Bike rodeo taught kids safety skills
Cedar Rapids unveils improved Riverside Skatepark
Riverside Skate Park Reopened on Saturday
Marion Public Library hosts Grand Opening
Marion Public Library hosts Grand Opening
Marion Public Library hosts Grand Opening
Marion Public Library hosts Grand Opening