Cedar Rapids unveils improved Riverside Skatepark

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city demolished the original skatepark at Riverside Park and moved it to a new location as part of its effort to help with flood control in the area.

This nearly one point five million dollar project converted the old skatepark into a basin to hold water in case of a flood.

People out skating today say the new park will be a benefit to the whole city.

“I mean we saw the success with Des Moines with their big skate park and how it’s been helping out their community so we’re kind of copying that and I think it’s definitely gonna work because this is a professional skate park here,” said skater Grant Steven of Cedar Rapids.

The city of Cedar Rapids also expects to begin construction on a playground for Riverside park in a few weeks.

The skatepark also includes lights for skating until 10:00 p.m., a drinking fountain and a reconstructed parking lot with accessible parking spaces.

The previous skatepark was installed in in 1999.

