Annual CCA-Con connects nonprofits and community alike

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Around a dozen local non profits got the chance to not only connect with the community they serve, but with each other as well.

The Corridor Community Action Network hosted its annual CCAN-Con.

The event brings together local groups such as the Iowa City Free Lunch Program and Houses Into Homes to connect with each other.

Groups can also talk with people who may need their services, and get the word out.

This is something one nonprofit in Swisher says is especially important for them.

“I think it’s a huge a huge impact for us to be able to share in person that’s what we’re doing in our mission,” said Tess Bracher-Dorrington the Director of Income Development at Miracles in Motion.

The event also featured live music

