8th annual Market After Dark returns with one of the largest footprints in its history

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The evening farmers market with live entertainment spans 15 city blocks.

It’s a pretty packed scene, with 120 vendors and 20 entertainers drawing in tens of thousands people.

There’s no shortage of things to do.

“Just that it’s a fun atmosphere I mean there’s something for everybody down here I think obviously we’ve probably only made it 1/4 of the way through and we’ve already had some good food and found some stuff to buy.” said Aaron Auger of Cascade who was visiting the Market After Dark for the first time

The final regular Cedar Rapids Farmers Market of this year is September 16th.

