11th annual Iowa City Latino Festival shines a spotlight on Latino culture

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Latino Fest in Iowa City saw another successful event tonight, with a big crowd gathered downtown celebrating Latino culture.

This was the 11th annual festival, which puts a highlight on local Latino-owned businesses and organizations.

It also spotlights local musicians and dancers.

The festival’s founder says the goal is to unite people through culture.

“When this is in our mind we want to what is phrase like it’s a bridge between the Latino community and the Latinx community with the rest of the population.” said the festivals founder Manny Galvez.

He says the event has grown significantly over the years, from starting out with just four vendors - to this year - around 45 vendors.

