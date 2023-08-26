Show You Care
Seasonal temperatures and lower humidity for the last weekend of August!

After a very hot week, we have a spectacular late August weekend instore.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a very hot week, we have a spectacular late August weekend in-store.

Look for lower humidity and seasonal temperatures both today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs top out in the low to mid 80s this weekend and throughout much of next week. Dew points in the 50s and low 60s will still lead to a touch of humidity at times but still quite pleasant for August and as compared to what we’ve seen recently.

More comfortable air is finally back with us for the weekend.
More comfortable air is finally back with us for the weekend.(KCRG)

A mix of sun and fair weather clouds is with us all weekend and into next week, but this does mean rain chances remain quite low. Look for temperatures to warm again at the end of next week as we head into September.

