NFL veteran Austin Blythe returns home to Williamsburg coaching staff

“I’ve always wanted to give back to the community that gave so much to me,”
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Before his seven-year NFL career and his days at Iowa, Austin Blythe learned his craft at Williamsburg.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to the community that gave so much to me,” Blythe said.

The former Rimington Award finalist is returning to his alma mater to coach the offensive line. Blythe earned All-Big Ten honors three times at center as a Hawkeye.

“The biggest thing I’m trying to teach these guys is that effort a lot of times outweighs talent,” Blythe said. “(At) Williamsburg, our guys are usually a little bit smaller, maybe a little bit less athletic to outside standards, so just telling them if you give 100 percent effort on every play usually good things happen.”

Even though this is his first coaching gig, he’s made an early impression.

“We knew he was coming in with a very superior view of things and we knew we could trust him right from the start,” said offensive and defensive lineman Simeon Armbrecht. “I really didn’t treat him as an NFL player to start. Nothing was mentioned with NFL stuff. He’s just a good coach.”

Coming home means he’s closer to family, including his father-in-law and Williamsburg football head coach Curt Ritchie.

“Obviously all my kids have spent a lot of time here, and to have him here with my grandkids here is really special,” Richie said. “These (players) respond great to him. He does a great job understanding where they’re at in their development and where they need to be.”

“It’s fun. I try not to step on his toes too much or give my opinion when he doesn’t need it or doesn’t want it,” Blythe said. “I just try and know my role as an assistant coach, and I try teach and implement the things that he wants done.”

“Being able to work with the guys that I grew up being coached by is pretty cool.”

