Johnson County Supervisors to vote on whether to pay for emergency contraception for rape victims

Johnson County could become the second county in Iowa to pay for emergency contraception.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County could become the second county in Iowa to pay for emergency contraception. Next week, the Board of Supervisors plans to vote on whether they will provide that type of medication to victims of rape.

Johnson County Sexual Response Team Coordinator, Kay Rasmussen, was the one to officially present the idea to the board. Having worked with victims of sexual assault for nearly 6 years, she knows just how important covering the cost of emergency contraception can be.

“To help them to understand what happened to them wasn’t their fault, to provide them with care that they don’t feel pressured, that they feel that they are being heard, that they are being listened to, and that we are not causing further trauma through that exam,” said Rasmussen.

On Wednesday, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors spoke at length about their potential plan to start paying for that type of medication. While many are in support, they also say this isn’t a decision they should have to make.

“It’s not much money from a government perspective, from a state perspective, but it’s a big deal to a victim in the moment,” said Supervisor Jon Green.

While Green is confident in how he will vote next week, he still hopes the Attorney General will eventually continue payment statewide.

“We can only help folks here in Johnson County, but there’s victims across the state. I’d encourage other boards of supervisors in other counties to do the same thing, do the right thing, but at the end of the day we only have authority here,” said Green.

TV9 reached out to the attorney general’s office for an updated comment but haven’t heard back.

When we covered this in June, a representative from her office stated:

“Attorney General Bird is carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds. Until that review is complete, payment of these pending claims will be delayed.”

-
-(KCRG)

For more information on how to donate to the Johnson County sexual assault response team, click here

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

