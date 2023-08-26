Show You Care
Burgers and Beers Benefit for Brain Cancer honors lost family member

By Emily Schrad
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A fundraiser at Bass Farms in Mount Vernon is celebrating life while also raising awareness and funds for brain cancer research.

We first brought you the Stepanek family’s story back in May when the community came together to put on a Dance Recital so Stephen Stepanek, who was fighting Glioblastoma, could see his daughter dance.

Stephen lost his battle with cancer not long after the dance recital.

Now his family is working to make sure his memory lives on. The Burger and Beer Benefit for Brain Cancer is taking place from 5 to 9 on Saturday at Bass Farms.

Brittney Stepanek, Stephen’s wife said the fundraiser is all in celebration of Stephen’s birthday.

“We’ve chosen to turn pain into purpose by hosting a burger and beer benefit with some of his favorite things, including food, drinks, silent auction games, and even both of our kids have chosen their own way to contribute to honor their dad. And give back to others fighting brain cancer,” said Brittney.

Stephen’s kids, Silvia and Sawyer are selling shirts and luminous bags to line the party at the event.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the University of Iowa Center for Advancement Golden Halo clinical trial for glioblastoma.

“We don’t want other people with brain cancer to pass away like our dad,” said Sawyer.

For more information on the fundraiser and to grab tickets, you can click here.

