Working outside during excessive heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The hottest of weather may be behind us, but temperatures climbed over 100 degrees over parts of Eastern Iowa Thursday.

Jessica Miersen grills for Nielson’s Meat Market over the lunch hour. It’s a job she’s done for the last ten years, but she said days like this make it tough.

“You feel zapped after work,” she said. “The humidity will suck the life out of you.”

An infrared device measured the area around the grill as being even hotter. It showed 170 degrees near the grill.

“It’s a little warm but nothing I can’t handle,” she said.

The CDC keeps track of heat-related emergency visits that occur across the US. In Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, it reports over 1,200. It says excessive heat increases the chances for cardiovascular and respiratory complications, electrolyte imbalance, and heat strokes, Miersen said she takes breaks when needed, drinks more water, and wears a hat for shade. For her, it’s about being here for her customers like Steven Atkins.

“It’s too hot for me,” he said. “I wanted a good burger and didn’t want to do it myself.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.