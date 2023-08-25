Two men break into Farley school, steal food and candy

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 3rd, law enforcement responded to a report from Drexler Middle School officials that the school had been broken into several days earlier.

School officials reportedly came into class on August 3rd, 2023 and noticed that the fish in a classroom fish tank were all dead. The school then checked the surveillance footage which showed two men breaking into the school on July 30th, 2023 at approximately 1:41 a.m.

Video footage showed both subjects entering several classrooms, including the one with the fish tank, and leaving with small items of food and candy in each room.

Officials identified both subjects, who reportedly admitted to police to taking candy and food from the classrooms.

One of the subjects has been identified as 19-year-old Marcus Walker.

He’s been charged with Third Degree Burglary.

