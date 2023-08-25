Show You Care
Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held Friday for I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County

A ribbon cutting is set for Friday for the new I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A ribbon cutting is set for Friday for the new I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County.

It’s been under construction since 2018.

The project costs $380 million. The goal is to improve traffic, reducing delays and crashes.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the closed on-ramp from Highway 218 to I-80.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

