Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held Friday for I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A ribbon cutting is set for Friday for the new I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County.
It’s been under construction since 2018.
The project costs $380 million. The goal is to improve traffic, reducing delays and crashes.
The ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the closed on-ramp from Highway 218 to I-80.
