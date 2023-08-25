Quad Cities still struggling with stolen cars

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More than 500 cars have been stolen in the Quad Cities so far this year. It’s been part of an ongoing trend for several years in the QCA.

Locking your vehicle is a preventative measure you can take to keep your car and belongings safe, but it is sometimes forgotten.

“The easier you make it for yourself to get your car, the easier you make it for thieves,” said Jon Leach, police coordinator for Crimestoppers in the Quad Cities. “So when you have your car in the garage, don’t leave your keys and lock your car. You know, keep your keys key fob inside. You know, there’s technology now that you can even steal the technology from a key fob. So you really have to protect yourself.”

Police say that the people stealing the cars are minors.

“They’re mainly for the most part, they’re juveniles, as young as ages, you know, 10, or 12, that’s on the low end,” said Chief Keith Kimball of Bettendorf Police Department. “But you know, up through early adulthood, those are the ones that we see mostly involved with with stealing the vehicles.”

According to Chief Kimball, they usually saw juveniles with hoods or masks driving stolen vehicles and coming into neighborhoods at night, checking door handles and opening garages.

However, police say they’re seeing a different trend this year.

“One of the things we’ve kind of seen a trend change especially this year is because I think people have heeded our warning and locking up,” said Chief Kimball. “But what they’ve done is they’ve kind of adapted meaning the people stealing the cars and they’ve been doing it during the day.”

Quad Cities law agencies are in constant communication to try and stop this crime from happening.

“It’s not like, everybody’s doing this,” said Chief Kimball. “It’s it’s literally a very small group of individuals. And so once we figure out who they are, the police agencies work together to kind of target those individuals to get them off the streets. Because we know that once we do that, things quiet down, and these these thefts are not occurring.”

The most common among those stolen cars are Kias and Hyundais.

On Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon, law enforcement from Rock Island County are offering owners of Kias and Hyundais a free steering wheel lock at Green Chevrolet. You have to show proof that you are a resident in Rock Island County.

